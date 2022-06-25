 Skip to content

Ardor update for 25 June 2022

Update Notes for June 25th

Share · View all patches · Build 9007314 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Random seed implementation has been improved.

-Added skull effect that flies from enemy corpses to cards to better highlight when cards get kills

-Fixed bug where Feinting Boots didn't preview effect when hovered over (credit SuperSchwein)

