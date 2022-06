Version 0.5550920351

🎯 [Storage] There are now several new tab filter options in the storage (item grade, item type and a free text field).

🎯 [Misc] There is now a warning message if an item is bulk-moved to the inventory while it is full (and thus dropped into world space).

🎯 [Misc] Player interaction is now based on the location of the cursor instead of the position of the ship.