 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Super Ember Kaboom update for 25 June 2022

A brand new world: Stardust Heaven!!

Share · View all patches · Build 9007049 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

The initial reviews of Super Ember Kaboom have been very positive! As a thank you, here's a free update!

A mysterious new location has appeared in the Forest of Endings...

You'll need all 176 gems to open it up! I hope you haven't been slacking...!

What awaits on the other side? Well, I don't want to spoil too much, but I hope you're up for a challenge...

Enjoy! And if you haven't already, please consider leaving a review! It really helps the game's visibility.

Until next time,
Josh

Changed files in this update

Depot 1614361
  • Loading history…
Depot 1614362
  • Loading history…
Depot 2062640
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link