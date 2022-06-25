A brand new world: Stardust Heaven!!

Share · View all patches · Build 9007049 · Last edited 25 June 2022 – 18:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone!

The initial reviews of Super Ember Kaboom have been very positive! As a thank you, here's a free update!

A mysterious new location has appeared in the Forest of Endings...



You'll need all 176 gems to open it up! I hope you haven't been slacking...!

What awaits on the other side? Well, I don't want to spoil too much, but I hope you're up for a challenge...

Enjoy! And if you haven't already, please consider leaving a review! It really helps the game's visibility.

Until next time,

Josh