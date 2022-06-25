Update 1.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9007045 · Last edited 25 June 2022 – 17:32:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello bartenders!

Included in this update for Bartender Hustle is the new Endless gameplay mode, new cocktail recipes, new achievements, and various revisions and fixes listed below.

• Added Endless gameplay mode

• Added nine new cocktails

• Added three new achievements

• Revised ingredient pour location logic

• Revised equipment highlighting logic

• Revised recipe directions for mixing

• Revised Story post-shift music

• Improved performance

• Fixed Arcade post-shift report crash

• Fixed gameplay statistics sometimes not saving

• Fixed some UI audio not playing

Check out the new cocktails!

Long Beach Iced Tea

A variation of the Long Island Iced Tea that uses Cranberry Juice instead of Cola to give it a fresh, tropical appearance.

Golden Dream

An official cocktail with a creamy, citrus flavor that makes for a great after-dinner drink.

Rocket Fuel

A very strong cocktail that is almost just a mixture of liquors, the Rocket Fuel is perhaps best reserved for only the most experienced drinkers.

Ladykiller

A sweet, fruity, and refreshing cocktail, the Ladykiller is a popular tropical summer drink.

Daiquiri

A popular, official, and well-known cocktail, the Daiquiri was supposedly invented in a bar in Santiago around 1900 by American mining engineers.

Boulevardier

Similar to a Negroni but with Bourbon instead of Gin, the Boulevardier is a rich cocktail that has been traced back to the 1920s.

French 75

The French 75 is an official sparkling cocktail with a strong kick, similar to the force of a 75mm French field gun.

Martinez

A well-known cocktail that is rumored to have been created by a professor for a patron travelling to Martinez, California.

Bourbon Lancer

The Bourbon Lancer is an American cocktail that gets a bubbly punch from its combination of Bourbon, Champagne, and Aromatic Bitters.