Update 1.4.0

Hello bartenders!
Included in this update for Bartender Hustle is the new Endless gameplay mode, new cocktail recipes, new achievements, and various revisions and fixes listed below.
• Added Endless gameplay mode
• Added nine new cocktails
• Added three new achievements
• Revised ingredient pour location logic
• Revised equipment highlighting logic
• Revised recipe directions for mixing
• Revised Story post-shift music
• Improved performance
• Fixed Arcade post-shift report crash
• Fixed gameplay statistics sometimes not saving
• Fixed some UI audio not playing
Check out the new cocktails!
Long Beach Iced Tea
A variation of the Long Island Iced Tea that uses Cranberry Juice instead of Cola to give it a fresh, tropical appearance.
Golden Dream
An official cocktail with a creamy, citrus flavor that makes for a great after-dinner drink.
Rocket Fuel
A very strong cocktail that is almost just a mixture of liquors, the Rocket Fuel is perhaps best reserved for only the most experienced drinkers.
Ladykiller
A sweet, fruity, and refreshing cocktail, the Ladykiller is a popular tropical summer drink.
Daiquiri
A popular, official, and well-known cocktail, the Daiquiri was supposedly invented in a bar in Santiago around 1900 by American mining engineers.
Boulevardier
Similar to a Negroni but with Bourbon instead of Gin, the Boulevardier is a rich cocktail that has been traced back to the 1920s.
French 75
The French 75 is an official sparkling cocktail with a strong kick, similar to the force of a 75mm French field gun.
Martinez
A well-known cocktail that is rumored to have been created by a professor for a patron travelling to Martinez, California.
Bourbon Lancer
The Bourbon Lancer is an American cocktail that gets a bubbly punch from its combination of Bourbon, Champagne, and Aromatic Bitters.
