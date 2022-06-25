 Skip to content

Bartender Hustle update for 25 June 2022

Update 1.4.0

Build 9007045

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello bartenders!

Included in this update for Bartender Hustle is the new Endless gameplay mode, new cocktail recipes, new achievements, and various revisions and fixes listed below.

• Added Endless gameplay mode
• Added nine new cocktails
• Added three new achievements
• Revised ingredient pour location logic
• Revised equipment highlighting logic
• Revised recipe directions for mixing
• Revised Story post-shift music
• Improved performance
• Fixed Arcade post-shift report crash
• Fixed gameplay statistics sometimes not saving
• Fixed some UI audio not playing

Check out the new cocktails!

Long Beach Iced Tea

A variation of the Long Island Iced Tea that uses Cranberry Juice instead of Cola to give it a fresh, tropical appearance.

Golden Dream

An official cocktail with a creamy, citrus flavor that makes for a great after-dinner drink.

Rocket Fuel

A very strong cocktail that is almost just a mixture of liquors, the Rocket Fuel is perhaps best reserved for only the most experienced drinkers.

Ladykiller

A sweet, fruity, and refreshing cocktail, the Ladykiller is a popular tropical summer drink.

Daiquiri

A popular, official, and well-known cocktail, the Daiquiri was supposedly invented in a bar in Santiago around 1900 by American mining engineers.

Boulevardier

Similar to a Negroni but with Bourbon instead of Gin, the Boulevardier is a rich cocktail that has been traced back to the 1920s.

French 75

The French 75 is an official sparkling cocktail with a strong kick, similar to the force of a 75mm French field gun.

Martinez

A well-known cocktail that is rumored to have been created by a professor for a patron travelling to Martinez, California.

Bourbon Lancer

The Bourbon Lancer is an American cocktail that gets a bubbly punch from its combination of Bourbon, Champagne, and Aromatic Bitters.

