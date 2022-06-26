 Skip to content

Dark Light update for 26 June 2022

Patch V0.96

Patch V0.96

Build 9006975

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi All,

We have released another small patch to fix the bugs below:

-The death wind war scythe animation was linked to another weapon.
-One of the button displays on the skill assign interface was wrong.

