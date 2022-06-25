Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop Update - June 25, 2022

Today's update is a big one--by file size, at least--and includes bugfixes, some new convars, translation updates, and map changes that pave the way for future translation improvements.
Additionally, the final community medal, Reporter, has been granted to some people. If we missed you, let us know.
Aliens
- Fixed a crash when a Buzzer is killed in Holdout mode.
Weapons
- M478 Proximity Incendiary Mines: Fixed kills using this weapon not counting towards a weapon-specific achievement.
Campaigns
- Jacob's Rest: Rydberg Reactor: Vault doors now use a more accurate hitbox.
- Jacob's Rest: Sewer Junction B5: Fixed graphical weirdness in the "sky" in first person.
- Area 9800: Landing Zone: Vault doors now use a more accurate hitbox.
- Operation Cleansweep: U.S.C. Medusa: Cryopods at the end of the mission will now re-open if they detect that they were closed erroneously.
- Research 7: Transport Facility: Vault doors now use a more accurate hitbox.
- Tears for Tarnor: Insertion Point: Vault doors now use a more accurate hitbox.
- Tears for Tarnor: Insertion Point: Fixed some invisible collision above the entrances to the summoner encounter room.
- Tears for Tarnor: Abandoned Maintenance Tunnels: Fixed some drones ignoring marines completely.
- Tears for Tarnor: Oasis Colony Spaceport: Vault doors now use a more accurate hitbox.
- Tears for Tarnor: Oasis Colony Spaceport: Fixed a crate with no collision.
- Tilarus-5: Road to Dawn: Vault doors now use a more accurate hitbox.
- Tilarus-5: Arctic Infiltration: Vault doors now use a more accurate hitbox.
- Tilarus-5: Area 9800: Vault doors now use a more accurate hitbox.
- Tilarus-5: Yanaurus Mine: Vault doors now use a more accurate hitbox.
- Tilarus-5: Forgotten Factory: Vault doors now use a more accurate hitbox.
- Tilarus-5: Communication Center: Vault doors now use a more accurate hitbox.
- Lana's Escape: Lana's Sewer: Vault doors now use a more accurate hitbox.
- Lana's Escape: Lana's Sewer: Added north- and bottom-faces to some brushes.
- Lana's Escape: Lana's Sewer: Removed a small area of water near the start that was causing rendering issues.
- Paranoia: Close Contact: Vault doors now use a more accurate hitbox.
- Nam Humanum: Logistics Area: Vault doors now use a more accurate hitbox.
- Nam Humanum: Platform XVII: Fixed invisible collision near some boxes at the first platform stop.
- Nam Humanum: Groundwork Labs: Medkits are now single-use (sorry, 60 use medkit fans)
- Nam Humanum: Groundwork Labs: Moved a fire out of the floor in the central room.
- Nam Humanum: Groundwork Labs: Fixed bot navigation not using tactical positions.
- Nam Humanum: Groundwork Labs: Moved some spawners out of displacements.
- Nam Humanum: Groundwork Labs: Fixed an invisible north wall near the medkits.
- BioGen Corporation: Operation x5: Vault doors now use a more accurate hitbox.
- Bonus Mission 2: Vault doors now use a more accurate hitbox.
- Bonus Mission 5: Vault doors now use a more accurate hitbox.
Translations
- Updated French translation.
- Updated Italian translation.
- Updated Korean translation.
- Updated Russian translation.
- Credits files will load file_language.txt instead of file.txt if the former exists.
- Fixed typos in English closed captions.
Misc
- The final melee attack of the combo now has a larger radius and knocks aliens back.
- Visible holstered weapons have been split into rd_client_marine_backpacks (for use in autoexec.cfg) and rd_server_marine_backpacks (for use in challenges).
- Added asw_controls_spectator_override convar, available when spectating or playing a demo.
- Added convars glow_outline_color_alien, glow_outline_color_ammo, glow_outline_color_weapon, glow_outline_color_active, and glow_outline_color_inactive for use in autoexec.cfg.
- Fixed controller navigation for in-briefing difficulty settings.
- Opening chat in Steam Big Picture mode now shows a virtual keyboard.
- Added challenge convars asw_door_normal_health_base, asw_door_normal_health_step, asw_door_reinforced_health_base, asw_door_reinforced_health_step, asw_door_damage_base, asw_door_damage_step, asw_sentry_health_base, and asw_sentry_health_step.
