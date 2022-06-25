Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop Update - June 25, 2022

Today's update is a big one--by file size, at least--and includes bugfixes, some new convars, translation updates, and map changes that pave the way for future translation improvements.

Additionally, the final community medal, Reporter, has been granted to some people. If we missed you, let us know.

Aliens

Fixed a crash when a Buzzer is killed in Holdout mode.

Weapons

M478 Proximity Incendiary Mines: Fixed kills using this weapon not counting towards a weapon-specific achievement.

Campaigns

Jacob's Rest: Rydberg Reactor: Vault doors now use a more accurate hitbox.

Area 9800: Landing Zone: Vault doors now use a more accurate hitbox.

Operation Cleansweep: U.S.C. Medusa: Cryopods at the end of the mission will now re-open if they detect that they were closed erroneously.

Tears for Tarnor: Insertion Point: Fixed some invisible collision above the entrances to the summoner encounter room.

Tears for Tarnor: Abandoned Maintenance Tunnels: Fixed some drones ignoring marines completely.

Tears for Tarnor: Oasis Colony Spaceport: Vault doors now use a more accurate hitbox.

Tilarus-5: Road to Dawn: Vault doors now use a more accurate hitbox.

Tilarus-5: Area 9800: Vault doors now use a more accurate hitbox.

Tilarus-5: Forgotten Factory: Vault doors now use a more accurate hitbox.

Lana's Escape: Lana's Sewer: Vault doors now use a more accurate hitbox.

Lana's Escape: Lana's Sewer: Removed a small area of water near the start that was causing rendering issues.

Nam Humanum: Logistics Area: Vault doors now use a more accurate hitbox.

Nam Humanum: Platform XVII: Fixed invisible collision near some boxes at the first platform stop.

Nam Humanum: Groundwork Labs: Medkits are now single-use (sorry, 60 use medkit fans)

Nam Humanum: Groundwork Labs: Fixed bot navigation not using tactical positions.

Nam Humanum: Groundwork Labs: Fixed an invisible north wall near the medkits.

BioGen Corporation: Operation x5: Vault doors now use a more accurate hitbox.

Translations

Updated French translation.

Updated Italian translation.

Updated Korean translation.

Updated Russian translation.

Credits files will load file_language.txt instead of file.txt if the former exists.

Fixed typos in English closed captions.

Misc