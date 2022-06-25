 Skip to content

College Kings 2 - Episode 1 update for 25 June 2022

[v1.0.1] Patch notes

Compatibility:

  • Fixed image location on Lindsey's kiwii post
  • Fixed days_of_the_week returning None
  • Fixed duplicate ck1 kiwii posts
  • Fixed TypeError on certain ck1 posts
  • Fixed MC frat error on certain saves

Achievements:

  • Fixed "you a cop" achievement

Newspaper:

  • Clicking on the newspaper no longer closes the newspaper
  • Fixed error due to missing cover image on specific game paths

Other Changes:

  • Fixed missing Aubrey sayer during particular dialogue
  • Fixed game loop
  • Removed duplicate dialogue lines

