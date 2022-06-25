[v1.0.1] Patch notes

Compatibility:
- Fixed image location on Lindsey's kiwii post
- Fixed days_of_the_week returning None
- Fixed duplicate ck1 kiwii posts
- Fixed TypeError on certain ck1 posts
- Fixed MC frat error on certain saves
Achievements:
- Fixed "you a cop" achievement
Newspaper:
- Clicking on the newspaper no longer closes the newspaper
- Fixed error due to missing cover image on specific game paths
Other Changes:
- Fixed missing Aubrey sayer during particular dialogue
- Fixed game loop
- Removed duplicate dialogue lines
Changed files in this update