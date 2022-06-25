Savefile Saviour

Share · View all patches · Build 9006770 · Last edited 25 June 2022 – 17:09:12 UTC by Wendy

TLDR: If your save files seemed to disappear, this update fixes the issue. Your savefiles are safe!

Detailed explanation:

Your savefiles are supposed to be stored here:

Users\<USER>\AppData\LocalLow\Rendlike\FixFox\<STEAMUSERID>

The Summer Update build was, however, looking for files here:

Users\<USER>\AppData\LocalLow\Rendlike\FixFox\Vix

The current update:

fixes the issue, looking into the correct folder. You should see your save files again.

if you've just started playing the game, the game looks into Vix directory and copies the files into the correct directory

Make sure to restart Steam after the update.

If you encounter any more issues, please contact me at fixfoxgame@gmail.com.

Sorry for your inconvenience!