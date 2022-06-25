Patch 1.0.13 is now live

We’ve done a small, extra round of bug fixing.
What’s more, In combat practice you can now play around with creature templates. This is a small step towards more mod support we hope to implement over time. Check out our discord for more details about this cool new feature.
Bug Fixes
- Locked doors no longer appear randomly in villages.
- Fixes an issue that causes ‘rough road ridge’ hazard levels to fail to generate correctly.
- Fixes an issue that causes ‘underground passage’ hazard levels to fail to generate correctly.
- Indestructible armor cannot be destroyed by ‘ruin’ magic.
- Magentol tubes get discarded with other local key items.
- Mud creatures get labeled correctly.
- Creature labels cannot linger when you return to the menu.
New Features
- Added rudimentary support to play around with creature and actor templates in the combat practice.
Changed files in this update