Patch 1.0.13 is now live

We’ve done a small, extra round of bug fixing.

What’s more, In combat practice you can now play around with creature templates. This is a small step towards more mod support we hope to implement over time. Check out our discord for more details about this cool new feature.

Bug Fixes

Locked doors no longer appear randomly in villages.

Fixes an issue that causes ‘rough road ridge’ hazard levels to fail to generate correctly.

Fixes an issue that causes ‘underground passage’ hazard levels to fail to generate correctly.

Indestructible armor cannot be destroyed by ‘ruin’ magic.

Magentol tubes get discarded with other local key items.

Mud creatures get labeled correctly.

Creature labels cannot linger when you return to the menu.

New Features