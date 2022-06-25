OACM Update v2.07

​Online Adult Content Manager v2.07 is live now!

Features & improvements include:

New Cancel Button (Updated Clear Button) - New cancel button allows you do undo all changes that have been made. The new clear button (trash can icon) will clear all data in that link but can be candled to undo changes or saved to clear.

New Cut/Paste Info - When editing a link you now have the ability to cut all info in that link and paste it in any other link! This will allow you to move all info from a link to a new link or even a new link in a new section!

'Enter' Key on Search - When using the search bar you can now press 'Enter' to start the search. Search bar also now clears after finishing the search!

'Tab' Key for Next Field - When editing a link you can now press 'Tab' to go to the next field.

Carat Fix - When editing some links the carat (blinking line) would not show, it now does!

Text Updates - Text on links, buttons and fields have been updated to be easier to read.

Button Visibility Updates - Links that are empty no longer show all buttons. Only links that contain info will show the buttons making it easier to see what links have info. This also applies to search results.

Deletion Bug Fix - Deleting info in Passwords/Quick Links sometimes would not work correctly, it now does!

Favourites Toggle Update - Favourites toggle has been updated to a nice heart <3 . Favourites section icon has been updated to reflect this change

Loading Screen Update - Loading Screen background has been fixed.

Accessibilities Restart Icon - Restart Icon has been fixed.

Go To Button on Search Fix - The Go To button on the first search the user made would not appear on links, it now appears correctly!

Link Button Placement Adjustments - Adjustments to the buttons of all links have been made to accommodate the new Cancel, Cut & Paste buttons.

Fixed Search Button - Search Button now correctly stops animation when nothing in search bar.

OCM DLC Text Update - The Online Content Manager DLC text has been updated to indicate that it is just a free visual alteration DLC.