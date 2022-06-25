Update, Version 20220625

English

##########Content##################

When recycling stopped clocks, you can now get springs.

Stopped clocks have their value a bit more randomized when generated.

Both changes above only affect newly generated stopped clocks. All previously existing stopped clocks will not be affected.

##########Publishing################

The 18th Anniversary Video is online.

#####RECORDS OF THE WAR IN UKRIANE####

The 100th entry has been added. From now on, I will only mention it if I miss a day instead of I update it as I always keep it up to date so far.

简体中文

##########Content##################

当回收一个停滞的时钟时，现在你可以获得弹簧。

停滞的时钟的价值现在会在产生时有更多样的变化。

以上两个改动只影响新生成的停滞的时钟。此前已经存在的停滞的时钟不会受到影响。

##########Publishing################

十八周年纪念视频上线。

#######乌克兰小剧场####################

加入了6月26日的新闻，小剧场已运转超过100天。现在开始，这个部分只会在如果我错过一点的时候才会提及，毕竟在过去的100天之内没有一天发生过中断。