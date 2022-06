In this update, We replace all the animation, arts, and environment of the previous version, Added a crouch and dodge System. New Enemies and New UI Added. Control Scheme Changes:

Following Changes are:

Dodge System added

Crouch system added

3 new enemies added

Axe Man Rework - Now Axeman have much more attack variation. HP reduce.

Green Zombie Rework - New arts and animation.

New UI

New Environment with better lighting.

Player Rework - New animation and arts.