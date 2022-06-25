New goals for Early Access (also, patch notes for v0.5)

Hi there! We're reaching the final date of the Early Access conclusion, that was set on March 21 of 2021. From that point, the promise was to deliver the full game on June 30, that is, Friday next week, with 3 episodes, each containing 4 levels, with the possibility of core gameplay changes along the way.

A lot of things happened during this time frame. We participated on Realms Deep 2021. For our absolute surprise, Civvie11 picked the game to play. I've met absolutely great players that helped the game with insightful and really important feedback. And I moved from house 2 times, looking for a quieter place to work on the game (unfortunately, this place was not found yet).

With the support of the community, the game/project endured LOTS of drawbacks, and I had the opportunity to keep working on the project, and got the energy to stay strong while doing it. The game got it's 3 episodes, it's levels, new enemies, mechanics. Shaped the game lore. Solved difficult bugs (most famous, the no-hit/agression bug, that was a Unity3d Physics bug) among other things. And by last, I learned a lot with the experience.

So, whats next: there's lots of things that I still want to work, in order to deliver a full game. Among those things:

-I want to finish the last concluding chapter of the game

-Solve bugs that are still in the game

-Polish the game levels (I want to give more personality the levels as overall)

-Add new weapons, and polish some of the existing ones.

-There's enemies lacking unique voices

-I still want to add more variety to the in-game city, and add new stores. And new silly dvds with silly videos to play

-Last but very important - I want to improve the experience of playing/living inside the main cabin, the hub-house. I want to add new shop tabs, more content to purchase, and more options for turning the cabin into a good place to chill out.

I'm a little afraid of setting deadlines, but I want to do it all for December of this year. I want to finish the Early Access package and, if there's more ideas, I will separate for a sequel-or-dlc-or-patch, just to help me focus on delivering a completed project.

Once again, I'm very very thankful for everyone who supported the game, gave feedback and all. It helped me endure on the darkest of times.

As always, feel free to participate on our Steam community, and/or on our Discord at:

https://discord.gg/xKDbh66ZW9

This post also contains patch notes! There's lots of things that changed. The dog ate my patch notes, but there's some key points (that I could recall by memory) that is:

-Added Chapters 2,3,4

-dogs are sightly bigger

-enemies will-not-jump-sightly-when-hit-under-specific-circunstance, phew!

-Changed LMG animation and details, changed how cartidges jump out of weapons

-Enemies will have more accuracy for targets that are far from it's position.

-Changed how mouse works a little

-Alt, Control and Shift are now available for key binding.

-The hospital level is now shorter, but still a w.i.p

-Temple changed, but still w.i.p

-lots of other things