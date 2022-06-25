New character creator & achievements now live

This patch brings the new character models and character creator to the default live branch along with a variety of bug fixes, some performance enhancements, as well as video quality presets in the in-game settings to help players easily adjust performance on their system.

This patch also brings in 82 new in-game achievements. These are an entirely separate system from the Steam Achievements and are intended to help guide new players down the different directions open to players. This is just the first wave of a small variety of things. For example, two of the new achievements are simply "Travel 250 meters" and "Harvest 10 ore". Each of these new achievements awards the player with a small but permanent stat boost. Once there are more achievements in I would like to add an achievements tab to the main interface to let players see what they've unlocked, and other areas of the game the have maybe not yet progressed down.

Up until now Solace Crafting has included very little "hand holding," or player guidance, other than the starting tutorials and the help menu, both of which I do intend to improve, but more than relying on dry tutorial text dumps I would like to shift content towards more organic methods of progression and story.

As always I'm open to ideas and suggestions, so please join us in Discord and get yourself heard!

Condensed patch notes v 0.8.0.33 -> 0.8.1.4:

Added 82 new in-game achievements with small permanent stat rewards

Added the option to choose a starting archetype, pre-spending your initial skill points and attribute points

Added starting harvesting and crafting profession choices awarding 2 free starting levels in a players choice

Changed start screen

Character names can now include numbers and multiple capital letters

Started adding some initial story/introduction to the game world

Reduced the minimum camera height from 180cm to 120cm

Increased health cap from 5000 to 9990

Added beard options and beard coloring to male characters

Character appearances can now be edited post-creation

Added new models for both male and female characters

Added face options to the character creator

Added Low, Medium, and High video quality presets to the in-game video settings

Latest beta patch notes:

v 0.8.1.4 2022.06.25

Added 82 new in-game achievements with small permanent stat rewards

Further restricted the "randomize" buttons for more "normal" characters

Added the option to choose a starting archetype, pre-spending your initial skill points and attribute points

Added starting harvesting and crafting profession choices awarding 2 free starting levels in a players choice

Removed "scenes" from character creation

Changed start screen

Character names can now include numbers and multiple capital letters

Started adding some initial story/introduction to the game world

Reduced the minimum camera height from 180cm to 120cm

Disabled outdated in-game automatic player mandible morph adjusting

Increased health cap from 5000 to 9990

Fixed the stats window still showing HP capped at 2500

Fixed the health bar growing too big in some cases

Fixed characters being able to get stuck in the swimming ascend/descend animations after exiting water

Fixed misspelling of "Missile"

You may need to restart Steam for the update to begin.

