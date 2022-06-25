Version 0.8.14 - Hotfix plus some additional content

New version v0.8.14
Hotfix update fixing various bugs reported in v0.8.13, mainly about Tankey Town and a bug where people could not buy stuff.
This update also contains a new update on how mines work, you can now SHOOT mines. Just hold the mine key and watch the magic happen.
Thanks everyone for reporting bugs and helping improving the game. <3
Changelog:
- Added artboard in tankey town
- You can now shoot mines!! JUST HOLD THE MINE KEY
- Added engineer tank V1 (added to tankey town stock)
- The assassin tank now quits hiding if it's being targeted
- Fixed rocket king insane speeds
- Fixed King Tank's insane speed after shooting rockets cherry mode
- Added more modding support settings
- AI companion no more friendly fire turning on after respawning
- AI companions speed lowered
- Commander boom new dark look to match explosive tanks
- Commander boom new battle (restored the old one)
- Fixed some king tank bugs in the map editor
- fixed companions not targeted by enemies
- added shooting sounds for companions
- infinite loading bug fixed for custom campaigns
- can place stuff now on no-bounce blocks
- Minecraft like text on main menu
- Fixed custom tanks airdropped when not set to
- King tank has music in custom maps now
- More king tank fixes in custom maps, like targeting enemy tanks and such
- Fixed holes eating bullets from tanks when tanks are shooting close near them
- Added 1 grey on mission 4
- Also all player and AI companion positions and rotations should now be consistent in the classic campaign (when beginning the match)
- Killing rocket king is now a bronze achievement
- Can now see color-blind settings when hovering over it
- Fixed light bleed (might still appear on lower graphics)
- Pathfinding tanks will now path find around stationary tanks
- Fixed planes still making noise at 0% master volume
- Fixed AI companion boost sounds also still making noise
- Added wiggle to main menu buttons, hihi
- More small things
