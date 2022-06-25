New version with Unreal engine 5 launched

Thecollector has been updated to Unreal Engine 5 version. The main purpose is to prepare for the development of the next story. However, based on the Unreal Engine 5, the following updates have been made to this version:

-Global illumination (lumen) system is added, which can realize dynamic diffuse reflection, color overflow, ambient light shading, soft shadow, specular reflection and other, but effects at the expense of 50%~80% of the frames. It is on by default

-Temporal super resolution (TSR) is added to replace the traditional anti aliasing, which is similar to DLSS but does not require the support of special graphics cards

-The physical system has been rewritten. Since the change of ue5 physical system is more unstable than that of UE4, the physical system has been rewritten from the upper layer, which will reduce the performance requirements of the game on the CPU, but some errors may occur

-Course update, the course has been made more detailed

-Display errors in simplified Chinese have been fixed

......