Patch 14 - Animals & Language Packs!

Patch 14 is out featuring localisation and animals!

We wanted to make this game more accessible to as many people as possible regardless of location or background. We've gone through and converted the entire Ui to support a whole host of additional languages:

Albanian

Arabic

Bengali

Chinese

Dutch

English

French

German

Hindi

Hungarian

Indonesian

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Polish

Portuguese

Russian

Spanish

Swedish

Ukrainian

Welsh

I also had many requested for animals to be put in even though I don't consider them finished yet. They have basic animations and snap points for backpacks and armour, but the movement system doesn't support their walking animations yet.

All 76 Animals are located in the "Entities tab".

Some additions Tweaks:

Made 400 additional props available in the Demo version

Full unicode support

Collider tweaks

Scroll to rotate now snaps to multiples of 5.

Shift + Scroll on input fields now increases the normal scroll amount by 3.

Random start timing on spawn animations to desync idles.

Some minor bug fixes.

Should you encounter any typos or misspellings, or would like to help make the game accessible in other languages please get involved over on the discord: https://discord.gg/mJntEJ2kzC

Stay Creative and Happy Gaming!