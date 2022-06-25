 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Slipways update for 25 June 2022

The somewhat colder hotfixes on the second day

Share · View all patches · Build 9006027 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's another day of post-release hotfixes, fixing the following issues:

  • Dendr mission: The mission goal failed to trigger if you were at the exact required amount of genes or culture. You no longer need 103% effort to complete the mission.
  • Vattori mission: Some connections to phase shifters were incorrectly disallowed as crossing a rift.
  • Vattori mission: The connection preview between planets did not take rift edges into account.
  • Dendr mission: Pinned colonization options failed to disappear when a vault was built on a planet, causing all sorts of problems.
  • Run records: Some campaign resource icons failed to display correctly in run records.

After these hotfixes, the version numbers should be up to v1.3(b1050) on Windows and v1.3(b1051) on Mac.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1264281
  • Loading history…
Depot 1264282
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link