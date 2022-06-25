The somewhat colder hotfixes on the second day

Share · View all patches · Build 9006027 · Last edited 25 June 2022 – 11:06:05 UTC by Wendy

Here's another day of post-release hotfixes, fixing the following issues:

Dendr mission: The mission goal failed to trigger if you were at the exact required amount of genes or culture. You no longer need 103% effort to complete the mission.

Vattori mission: Some connections to phase shifters were incorrectly disallowed as crossing a rift.

Vattori mission: The connection preview between planets did not take rift edges into account.

Dendr mission: Pinned colonization options failed to disappear when a vault was built on a planet, causing all sorts of problems.

Run records: Some campaign resource icons failed to display correctly in run records.

After these hotfixes, the version numbers should be up to v1.3(b1050) on Windows and v1.3(b1051) on Mac.