Patch 1.4.0b

A quick patch fixing a list of bugs (for once there were not so many of them and nothing major) and a short note to talk about the future of the game.

Fixes and Changes

Mixed use zones had a reduced security rating [reported by Aarki]

Slums had a hard time finding a spot to spawn.

Cleaned up debug texts in old census tool [reported by Omnius]

The new census tool was not displaying the correct icons for mixed use buildings.

A stage 2 mixed use building was offset. [reported by surreal cactus]

Reduced airport immigration capacity (-25%). Reduced base immigration flow (-15%).

The airport capacity was inaccurately retrieved to compute the bonus on immigration.

Fixed a rare missing road tile

Fixed a clipping issue affecting bridges and the new cliffs.

Corrected and added various prop and car positions on lots. (does not apply to anything built before this patch)

Reduced car engine volume. Removed gear change FX. [suggested by Elhoim]

The mayor's car was turning left slightly in a straight line. Improved car handling and follow camera angle. [reported by BiOxYdE]

The custom density button for mixed use zone was bugged. [reported by BiOxYdE]

Pollution from congested road now start to be emitted at 80% usage (before 100%). Maximum pollution now clamped at 320% usage (before 200%).

Updated news priority hierarchy. The conservatives will not congratulate you that much anymore.

Slight update of post process effects.

Traffic congestion number in stats was never green even when very low.

The StateCopter was spawning on a road just after taking the mayor's car for a drive.

I've received 2 reports pointing at issues with rail tracks but I was not able to reproduce the bugs on my end. This might be related to compatibility problems with older versions. I advise to zoom in when building rail tracks, so you can make sure the tracks have no holes and that intersections are built correctly.

I often don't take the time to thank or respond to each of you personally for your feedback and bug reports, you guys have been very responsive, your help has been decisive in fixing and developing Citystate. Thank you!

As some of you know my family and I will be relocating back from Asia to Europe in just a few weeks and so the rate of updates is expected to slow down during summer. I should still be able to put out a small update just before leaving. Besides, 2 other bigger updates are still on my roadmap but with no definitive release date.

This fall it'll be a year since the game initially released and at that point I'll have to decide whether I should work on additional content for Citystate II or if I'd better start working on a new project entirely.