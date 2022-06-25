Bakso Simulator is Out Now on Steam!

Bakso is an Indonesian meatball. The word bakso may refer to a single meatball or the complete dish of meatball soup.

Have you ever dreamed of having your own bakso restaurant?

Dream no further, because now you can do it all with Bakso Simulator!

In this world, you will own your own bakso restaurant with your old friend

Help the townsfolks by doing their quests and uncover all the secrets in town!

Features:

Create your own bakso restaurant

Lots of characters to interact in the city

Follow the exciting story about the city

Done working? Go back home to sleep and don't forget to design your house according to your liking

Don't forget to pay your employees

Guard your bakso from flies, thieves and ghost

Explore the city!

And most importantly, collect the money and make your bakso restaurant the best in the world!