Bakso Simulator is Out Now on Steam!

Bakso is an Indonesian meatball. The word bakso may refer to a single meatball or the complete dish of meatball soup.
Have you ever dreamed of having your own bakso restaurant?
Dream no further, because now you can do it all with Bakso Simulator!
In this world, you will own your own bakso restaurant with your old friend
Help the townsfolks by doing their quests and uncover all the secrets in town!
Features:
- Create your own bakso restaurant
- Lots of characters to interact in the city
- Follow the exciting story about the city
- Done working? Go back home to sleep and don't forget to design your house according to your liking
- Don't forget to pay your employees
- Guard your bakso from flies, thieves and ghost
- Explore the city!
And most importantly, collect the money and make your bakso restaurant the best in the world!