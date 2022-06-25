Patch - 1.1.7

Last Letter to the producer can be read here on current priorities

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3186869726433966739

New Versioning Number system

We are changing the way we do version numbers to simplify them going into the future. The one will represent a "release" version and the octet following it will the title update or major patch version we are on.

1.2.1

1 = Release version

2 = Title Update (Major Update)

1 = Minior Fix/bug fixes etc

Some Summer Art to go with the Season!

It would seem Winters cant even get a break when shes on vacation...



Guard Towers are coming soon!

We are modeling 2 guard towers initially. This Light single unit Scout tower and a mobile version that is a new Atlas configuration more details will be coming soon!



This Update includes the following updates as well

We now have a new system for our community to follow along on development. This website will break down all the major systems that are coming each patch. It will not include hotfixes/bug fixes. Sections inside TBD can be included randomly if we are ahead of schedule

Trello and the old picture Roadmap system will be removed going into the future.

https://www.notion.so/cepheusprotocol/Cepheus-Protocol-31f1b25ce00148d6844825f4a0c0bc08

Patch Notes

Fixed Structures sometimes not "opening" when loading a save file from an optimization we applied last patch to help improve performance

Updated the 'dropdown' weapon preset on the Recruitment Popup to use the new damage display

Added a fix for the 'Capture Truck' button duplicating when loading saves

Further Camera refinements for Horde maps so they never can get "stuck" and properly start at the correct height

Light Scout Tower Guarding Unit switched to Assault Mesh

You can now customize the gear of the unit inside the Guard Tower by clicking on them and then buying a weapon for them. We made available 3 Weapons to them. A sniper, LMG and Assault Rifle.

Resized some of the elements of the main menu we will be tweaking this in the future more based on some community feedback we got

Pathing Adjustments so units are less likely to get "caught" on each other and improved their fluidity of movements around other units for formation orders

Adjusted nav preferences so vehicles should be less likely to favor roads stupidly

Sniper Rifle Model updated for the M107

Fixed speaker system Attenuation bug causing music to not play at the distance they should be Added build version to main menu

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed

Cepheus Protocol Anthology

Experience the outbreak of the Pangu Virus from multiple perspectives across as the brave heroes of the Center for Epidemic Research and Control battle tirelessly to stop the spread of a cataclysmic alien virus that has mutated innocent people into monstrous creatures of unimaginable power

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1707120/Cepheus_Protocol_Anthology_Season_1/

First 40 Minutes of Cepheus Protocol Anthology Season 1

Swag Store

The Halcyon Winds Store is now live to support development and profits go towards expanding the team. This is in response to several requests I've gotten quite a few times about those that don't want to do patreon but want to support via merch.(Posters, Jackets etc) Check it out we'll add more over the next few weeks-months! :WinterSmile:

New Posters up



