Rogue Door Defense update for 25 June 2022

Version 0.4.4.1b is live!

Build 9005713 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The newest version 0.4.4.1b is available now!

  • New Tripple Bomber Tower!
  • Double Bomber Towers can be upgraded to Tripple Bomber Towers.
  • They shoot three cannon projectiles at once and do more damage.

  • New Howitzer Cannon Tower!
  • Mortar Cannon Towers can be upgraded to Howitzer Cannon Towers.
  • They do more damage and have a bigger damage area radius.

Other Changes:

  • The range of Gatling Balista Towers was nerfed.
  • Added the achievement "Build a Tripple Bomber Tower"
  • Added the achievement "Build a Howitzer Cannon Tower"

A Cannon Tower boost was requested by the players. Therefore I added new upgrades to them. Cannon Towers are way more useful in your endgame maze from now on. The Gatling Balista Tower was too strong and got a range nerf.

Make sure to join our community on Discord, if you have feature requests or suggestions regarding the balancing of the new towers.

