Version 0.4.4.1b is live!

The newest version 0.4.4.1b is available now!
- New Tripple Bomber Tower!
- Double Bomber Towers can be upgraded to Tripple Bomber Towers.
- They shoot three cannon projectiles at once and do more damage.
- New Howitzer Cannon Tower!
- Mortar Cannon Towers can be upgraded to Howitzer Cannon Towers.
- They do more damage and have a bigger damage area radius.
Other Changes:
- The range of Gatling Balista Towers was nerfed.
- Added the achievement "Build a Tripple Bomber Tower"
- Added the achievement "Build a Howitzer Cannon Tower"
A Cannon Tower boost was requested by the players. Therefore I added new upgrades to them. Cannon Towers are way more useful in your endgame maze from now on. The Gatling Balista Tower was too strong and got a range nerf.
Make sure to join our community on Discord, if you have feature requests or suggestions regarding the balancing of the new towers.
- brimsel
Changed files in this update