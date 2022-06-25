Version 0.4.4.1b is live!

The newest version 0.4.4.1b is available now!

New Tripple Bomber Tower!

Double Bomber Towers can be upgraded to Tripple Bomber Towers.

They shoot three cannon projectiles at once and do more damage.

New Howitzer Cannon Tower!

Mortar Cannon Towers can be upgraded to Howitzer Cannon Towers.

They do more damage and have a bigger damage area radius.

Other Changes:

The range of Gatling Balista Towers was nerfed.

Added the achievement "Build a Tripple Bomber Tower"

Added the achievement "Build a Howitzer Cannon Tower"

A Cannon Tower boost was requested by the players. Therefore I added new upgrades to them. Cannon Towers are way more useful in your endgame maze from now on. The Gatling Balista Tower was too strong and got a range nerf.

Make sure to join our community on Discord, if you have feature requests or suggestions regarding the balancing of the new towers.