KF2 Summer 2022 Hotfix Changelog

We have just pushed a hotfix to address some of the issues that have been experienced since the Tidal Terror update. Details can be found in the changelog below:

Bug Fixes

Also mentioned in the 2020 Killing Floor 2 ‘State of the Game’ our goal is to bring to the community a continued stream of community-reported bug fixes for each update throughout the year. Please continue to report any bugs you discover by visiting our official forums at: https://forums.tripwireinteractive.com/forum/killing-floor-2 and posting in the ‘PC’ or ‘Console’ sections.

Weapons:

Sentinel Fixed an issue with the Sentinel where players could spawn more than one drone through spamming the deploy. Fixed in issue were the Sentinel was not firing during ZED time while online. Fixed an issue where the Sentinels SFX were playing globally during ZED time. Fixed an issue with the Sentinel where the SFX were originating from the player rather than the drone. Fixed an issue where new drones could not be deployed if the weapon was dropped and picked up while a drone was already deployed. Fixed an issue where the drone propellers were not visible in third person when it was deployed at distance. Fixed an issue where the magazine size and ammo capacity were inconsistent when using the Commando High Capacity Magazine Skill. Fixed an issue where players using the Commando Prepared Skill were unable to purchase the maximum number of drones. Fixed an issue where the Sentinel could cause servers to crash upon the player exiting. Fixed an issue where the Sentinel could at times cause the client to crash during gameplay.



Map:

Rig Addressed LODs, sight lines, and rain effects to improve performance across the map. Updated the map list to include the Rig during map vote. Addressed multiple areas where there were visible seams in the walls and floor. Addressed multiple instances of objects clipping into and z-fighting (flickering) with the walls throughout. Fixed an issue were ZEDs could become stuck within a spawn point in the 3rd floor Living Quarters area.



Store:

Fixed multiple scenarios where the Digital Deluxe Edition content was either not being granted with the Ultimate Edition Bundle/Upgrade or being removed with its purchase.

General:

Fixed an issue on consoles where map traveling could at times cause the server to crash.

As always, thank you for your continued support!