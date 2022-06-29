KF2 Summer 2022 Hotfix Changelog

We have just pushed a hotfix to address some of the issues that have been experienced since the Tidal Terror update. Details can be found in the changelog below:
Bug Fixes
Also mentioned in the 2020 Killing Floor 2 ‘State of the Game’ our goal is to bring to the community a continued stream of community-reported bug fixes for each update throughout the year. Please continue to report any bugs you discover by visiting our official forums at: https://forums.tripwireinteractive.com/forum/killing-floor-2 and posting in the ‘PC’ or ‘Console’ sections.
Weapons:
-
Sentinel
- Fixed an issue with the Sentinel where players could spawn more than one drone through spamming the deploy.
- Fixed in issue were the Sentinel was not firing during ZED time while online.
- Fixed an issue where the Sentinels SFX were playing globally during ZED time.
- Fixed an issue with the Sentinel where the SFX were originating from the player rather than the drone.
- Fixed an issue where new drones could not be deployed if the weapon was dropped and picked up while a drone was already deployed.
- Fixed an issue where the drone propellers were not visible in third person when it was deployed at distance.
- Fixed an issue where the magazine size and ammo capacity were inconsistent when using the Commando High Capacity Magazine Skill.
- Fixed an issue where players using the Commando Prepared Skill were unable to purchase the maximum number of drones.
- Fixed an issue where the Sentinel could cause servers to crash upon the player exiting.
- Fixed an issue where the Sentinel could at times cause the client to crash during gameplay.
Map:
-
Rig
- Addressed LODs, sight lines, and rain effects to improve performance across the map.
- Updated the map list to include the Rig during map vote.
- Addressed multiple areas where there were visible seams in the walls and floor.
- Addressed multiple instances of objects clipping into and z-fighting (flickering) with the walls throughout.
- Fixed an issue were ZEDs could become stuck within a spawn point in the 3rd floor Living Quarters area.
Store:
- Fixed multiple scenarios where the Digital Deluxe Edition content was either not being granted with the Ultimate Edition Bundle/Upgrade or being removed with its purchase.
General:
- Fixed an issue on consoles where map traveling could at times cause the server to crash.
As always, thank you for your continued support!
