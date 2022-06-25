Patch 0.7.1.6 - Fixing a few crashes!

This hotfix is a response to the bugreports I have gotten. I believe this fixes them, but if they persist - please let me know!

As always: Thank you for posting bug reports and sorry about the bugs/crashes in the first place!

Best wishes and lots of love! <3

//Mattias

PS: Sometimes I get praise for patching my game fast and this is very flattering and kind, but really, some bugs are extremly simple to fix, literally requiring one additional line of code. I am usually embarrased those were there in the first place. CTD:s (crash to desktop) are 99% easy fixes. So if you get a crash: please let me know, especially shortly after a big patch because then I am not in the middle of some new feature/content, and I can probably patch the game within 24 hours.