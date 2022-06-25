Fadeout Patch 1.10.02 - Early Access is now finished.

#New_Features

• Healers now get assists if their target gets a kill within 5 seconds.

• Bot overhaul for shooting range, bots can now play as all characters (except charlie)

• Main menu now greets you with a random character & voice line.

• Lighting improved on all maps

• Kill-cam now features your killer's Calling Card. Showing their name, Health, and weapon.



#Bug_Fixes

• Scoreboard now properly sorts by score

• Notorious Admin bug is now fixed (Array size error bug)

• Shotgun ejected 2 shells instead of 1

• Chakrams were not sticking to the hands on "low poly as shit" graphics mode

#Balance

• Blaise max health 100 -> 120

• Blaise GCD reduced from 0.15 to 0.075 (faster weapon switching)

• Camille special pick (Cave Breaker) damage reduced from 80 to 65 damage.

• Brutal Shot fire cooldown reduced from 0.5 to 0.35 (basically a nerf revert)

• Mega Nuke (Brickadia mega weapon) radius increased to 200% of previous size.

#Random_Tweaks

• D & E capture points added to Fortress

• Pirate Abigail turret build sound Volume increased by 300%

• Pirate Abigail undershirt changed from oddly skin-tone color to her custom color (slightly faded)

• Abigail turrets now do not start out RED color until the script colors them. They now start out Black.

• Eyes close when you die (except for hemlock, abigail, and robot skins) (rig limitations + spaghetti)

• Removed dozens of placeholder grid-textures from maps.

• Switching gamemodes now properly sorts players into teams

#Optimization

• new LODs introduced for dozens of assets, improving performance

• Animation frame-skipping for characters that are far away

• Texture sizes adjusted across the entire game files

#Known_Will_NOT_Fix

• Player hosted servers show up without a ping in the server browser. (2019 UE4/Steam Api limitation)

• Player hosted servers will spawn the host as FFA when changing maps (rarely)

• Ticket to Die keeps charge on the ground (Spaghetti code, hard to fix)

• Controller support on menus is bad (i know)