Right Click! DR4X Weekly Changelog #48: 6/24/2022

Build 9005019 · Last edited 25 June 2022 – 04:09:10 UTC

I have added right click to move and attack as well as new art and random events!

Most of the following was live as of last night! Lets go...

Gameplay and UI

-Added support for right clicking to all game states to implement...

-Added right click to move and attack! You can now toggle right click to move and attack on and off in the options (it defaults to off)



-Also made the Options menu sections scroll if there is too much stuff in them now, right now this is only visible with the gameplay settings

-Added new building portrait for ruins



-Added new unit portrait for Troll Hunter



-Changed in game banner on top of screen

-QOL change: it now closes unit ui box when you click an open tile so you know the unit is deselected

-QOL Change: It now will not close the unit info box if you select a unit without action or movement points so you can look at the details of units with no points left.

Bug Fixes

-When deploying units it no longer will deselect the deployer upon deployment

Balancing

-Added two new events to slimy swamps wild force

-Added 7 new events to strange humanoid wild force

-Added 5 new events to mycal network wild force

Suggestion for testers

-Try playing with right click to move and attack enabled and play the 3 wild forces that have new events :D

YouTube Spotlight of the week!

