Build 9004988 · Last edited 25 June 2022 – 02:52:11 UTC

-Added new card: Fodderling Bow.

-Added buttons in start menu for restoring save file from backup

-Slightly changed damage preview display to indicate what direction an attack is pointed in. Fixed issue where 0 quantity damage generated from knockback would display.

-Fixed bug where player could commit to an attack while hovering over unplayed cards, simultaneously starting the attack while getting refunded the card and stamina