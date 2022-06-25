 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Incremental Epic Hero 2 Playtest update for 25 June 2022

IEH2 Playtest [ve. 0.3.0.4]

Share · View all patches · Build 9004964 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added : Dungeon simulation now counts EXP and Gold reward
Added : Description about Imitating in Tutorial 8 : Guild quest
Added : Description for Class Master Title quests
Added : Treasure Chest in dungeon now has chance to get Gold
Balanced : Buffed Angel's MP increment per INT/AGI
Balanced : Added MP+ effect to some common/uncommon EQ
Changed : Questing Button is not available while you are in dungeon or challenge
Changed : Renamed EQ [Battle Recorder] to [Battle Bagpipes]
Fixed : You now can claim new IEH1 Bonus after you get more achievements or purchased IEH2 Support Pack DLC
Fixed : You now can't equip multiple kinds of traps without purchasing Epic Store item [Multitrapper]
Fixed : Area Clear Time now shows proper amount
Fixed : DPS display is now consistent between Skill Table and Skillset
Fixed : Fixed lag when buying upgrades/potions etc when the multiplier is x100 or more
Fixed : Many other minor things

Available DLC Bonus Code for EVERYONE
[DLCStarter] : Unlocks IEH2 DLC Starter Pack
[DLCNitro] : Unlocks IEH2 DLC Premium Nitro Pack
[DLCGlobalSkill] : Unlocks IEH2 DLC Global Skill Slot Pack
[DLCInventory] : Unlocks IEH2 DLC Inventory Slot Expansion Pack
These DLCs are for FREE only in the playtest!
The Bonus Codes are available not only for old-playtest participants but everyone 🙂

----------------- Content of DLC (Subject to change)

  1. Starter Pack [3$]
  • Increases Accepted Quest Limit by 1
  • Gold Gain + 25% (Multiplicative)
  • 5000 Nitro
  • 5 Portal Orb
  1. Premium Nitro Pack [10$]
  • Increases the Game Speed while Nitro Booster activated from x2 to x3
  • Enables to change the nitro speed by pressing Shift + Up/Down key while hovering nitro icon (minimum : x1.5, maximum : x3.0)
  • Gold Gain + 25% (Multiplicative)
  • 10 Portal Orb
  • 5500 Epic Coin
  1. Global Skill Slot Pack [10$]
  • Global Skill Slot +1
  • Gold Gain + 25% (Multiplicative)
  • 10 Portal Orb
  • 5500 Epic Coin
  1. Inventory Slot Expansion Pack [10$]
  • Equipment Inventory Slot + 50
  • Enchant Inventory Slot + 10
  • Utility Inventory Slot + 10
  • Gold Gain + 25% (Multiplicative)
  • 10 Portal Orb

  • 5500 Epic Coin

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link