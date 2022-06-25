IEH2 Playtest [ve. 0.3.0.4]

Added : Dungeon simulation now counts EXP and Gold reward

Added : Description about Imitating in Tutorial 8 : Guild quest

Added : Description for Class Master Title quests

Added : Treasure Chest in dungeon now has chance to get Gold

Balanced : Buffed Angel's MP increment per INT/AGI

Balanced : Added MP+ effect to some common/uncommon EQ

Changed : Questing Button is not available while you are in dungeon or challenge

Changed : Renamed EQ [Battle Recorder] to [Battle Bagpipes]

Fixed : You now can claim new IEH1 Bonus after you get more achievements or purchased IEH2 Support Pack DLC

Fixed : You now can't equip multiple kinds of traps without purchasing Epic Store item [Multitrapper]

Fixed : Area Clear Time now shows proper amount

Fixed : DPS display is now consistent between Skill Table and Skillset

Fixed : Fixed lag when buying upgrades/potions etc when the multiplier is x100 or more

Fixed : Many other minor things

Available DLC Bonus Code for EVERYONE

[DLCStarter] : Unlocks IEH2 DLC Starter Pack

[DLCNitro] : Unlocks IEH2 DLC Premium Nitro Pack

[DLCGlobalSkill] : Unlocks IEH2 DLC Global Skill Slot Pack

[DLCInventory] : Unlocks IEH2 DLC Inventory Slot Expansion Pack

These DLCs are for FREE only in the playtest!

The Bonus Codes are available not only for old-playtest participants but everyone 🙂

----------------- Content of DLC (Subject to change)

Starter Pack [3$]

Increases Accepted Quest Limit by 1

Gold Gain + 25% (Multiplicative)

5000 Nitro

5 Portal Orb

Premium Nitro Pack [10$]

Increases the Game Speed while Nitro Booster activated from x2 to x3

Enables to change the nitro speed by pressing Shift + Up/Down key while hovering nitro icon (minimum : x1.5, maximum : x3.0)

Gold Gain + 25% (Multiplicative)

10 Portal Orb

5500 Epic Coin

Global Skill Slot Pack [10$]

Global Skill Slot +1

Gold Gain + 25% (Multiplicative)

10 Portal Orb

5500 Epic Coin

Inventory Slot Expansion Pack [10$]