Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions update for 25 June 2022

V.0.1.14 - Hotfix!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed foliage actor log warnings.
-Fixed single player games not loading.
-Fixed multiple server errors and warnings that popped up.
-Fixed the apple tree.
-Fixed errors with status effects when not having weapon equipped.
-Fixed boss cloud abilities generating errors in dungeons.
-Fixed ownership issues for skeletons.
-Fixed arena teleporters, teleporting players to the middle of the map.

