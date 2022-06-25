Blade Runner Classic is now included with the Enhanced Edition

Hello everyone,

The original Blade Runner, titled Blade Runner Classic, is now available to play with the Enhanced Edition. The free update will be downloaded automatically and when you start Blade Runner through Steam, you'll be given a choice of launching the Enhanced Edition, or the Classic version.

There is also an option to play Blade Runner with some restored content that was left unused from the original game.

Both of these classic versions are powered by the ScummVM project. You can check out their website here - https://www.scummvm.org/

English, French, Italian, German and Spanish languages are included. You can right-click on the game, go to its properties, and in the Language section, you can choose the language you want to play. Changing language this way will not affect the Enhanced Edition's selected language.

Please restart Steam to get the update.

We are looking at all your feedback for the game, and we're still working on our first official patch for the game which will be coming as soon as we can.

Thanks for your support. We hope you enjoy the update.

Daniel G.

Nightdive Studios