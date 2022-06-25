June 24 Fixes

Thanks to everyone for playing our game on the first day and submitting reports to us! For all of the number of hours players have put in so far, we're happy to only have seen a handful of items submitted.
The latest build includes the following fixes:
- Fixes a bug where standing on certain edges of the river-room tent can cause Aine's commentary to run on repeat
- Fixes a bug where hugging Shane on the edge of a screen can cause a crash
- Fixes a bug where coordinates from an unfinished cutscene would cause Aine to walk off to unexpected places after subsequent cutscenes, frequently getting stuck
- Fixes an issue where save files started on the Demo don't have the axe head when starting a new game
- Fixes an edge-case bug where multiple cutscenes would attempt to run simultaneously, causing a crash
- Fixes a bug where climbing at certain edges of the screen could cause Aine to get stuck climbing in place.
Changed files in this update