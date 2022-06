Share · View all patches · Build 9004597 · Last edited 25 June 2022 – 00:52:12 UTC by Wendy

Updated the footstep system to adjust for running and sprinting speeds making the footsteps count more accurate. Play no longer "speed walks" instead of running.

Fixed a bug that prevented NPCs from updating positions after the first witch is killed.

Added Stone locations for part 2 preparations.