Patch version 0.4.15, and another Teaser!

This patch mostly addresses some recent bug reports, and includes a couple of balance changes. The main new feature is a save backup system. We've had a couple requests from people who have lost their save file to the unknown void via Steam's cloud save system, and this should allow reverting to a backed up save in such a case.

Also, we've got another little teaser of upcoming Act 4 content: A fourth new hero joins our previously revealed group!

Changelog for version 0.4.15