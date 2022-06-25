Patch version 0.4.15, and another Teaser!

This patch mostly addresses some recent bug reports, and includes a couple of balance changes. The main new feature is a save backup system. We've had a couple requests from people who have lost their save file to the unknown void via Steam's cloud save system, and this should allow reverting to a backed up save in such a case.
Also, we've got another little teaser of upcoming Act 4 content: A fourth new hero joins our previously revealed group!
Changelog for version 0.4.15
- Added a save backup system, creating up to 5 rotating backups whenever finishing a run, abandoning, or saving and quitting. Backup saves will be located at %AppData%\Warrior General Games\TimeBreak\save_backups by default.
- Fixed missing effect icon for tombstone enemy's Impervious passive
- Fixed Death Worm's burrow effect being dispellable or stealable
- Fixed Taunt's lv 3 stumble effect not activating properly
- Fixed Curse skill being able to target somebody who was already cursed
- Fixed Lizardman's Snapback skill level 2 effect not properly triggering a counter with Thrash
- Fixed enemy "Call" spells being copyable
- Fixed Big Blob and Medium Blob enemies being unable to split when under certain skill-blocking effects
- Fixed Spellblade's Arcane Conduit affecting spells that target self or allies
- Fixed Inscriber Claire's Wizzar Drone being able to copy certain uncopyable spells
- Fixed Blacksmith's Flamecoat skill description listing the incorrect number of turns
- Fixed possible rare crash from Lawbringer's Justice skill counter attacking already downed enemies
- Samurai's Falling Leaf skill damage increased from 0.75x to 1.35x Power and Focus
- Sentinel's Forcefield level 3 changed to reduce damage taken, instead of triggering meditate
- Meditate skill now has a 1 turn charge time
- Increased Troll enemy's health/defense a bit
Changed files in this update