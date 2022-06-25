 Skip to content

Time Break Chronicles update for 25 June 2022

Patch version 0.4.15, and another Teaser!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch mostly addresses some recent bug reports, and includes a couple of balance changes. The main new feature is a save backup system. We've had a couple requests from people who have lost their save file to the unknown void via Steam's cloud save system, and this should allow reverting to a backed up save in such a case.

Also, we've got another little teaser of upcoming Act 4 content: A fourth new hero joins our previously revealed group!

Changelog for version 0.4.15

  • Added a save backup system, creating up to 5 rotating backups whenever finishing a run, abandoning, or saving and quitting. Backup saves will be located at %AppData%\Warrior General Games\TimeBreak\save_backups by default.
  • Fixed missing effect icon for tombstone enemy's Impervious passive
  • Fixed Death Worm's burrow effect being dispellable or stealable
  • Fixed Taunt's lv 3 stumble effect not activating properly
  • Fixed Curse skill being able to target somebody who was already cursed
  • Fixed Lizardman's Snapback skill level 2 effect not properly triggering a counter with Thrash
  • Fixed enemy "Call" spells being copyable
  • Fixed Big Blob and Medium Blob enemies being unable to split when under certain skill-blocking effects
  • Fixed Spellblade's Arcane Conduit affecting spells that target self or allies
  • Fixed Inscriber Claire's Wizzar Drone being able to copy certain uncopyable spells
  • Fixed Blacksmith's Flamecoat skill description listing the incorrect number of turns
  • Fixed possible rare crash from Lawbringer's Justice skill counter attacking already downed enemies
  • Samurai's Falling Leaf skill damage increased from 0.75x to 1.35x Power and Focus
  • Sentinel's Forcefield level 3 changed to reduce damage taken, instead of triggering meditate
  • Meditate skill now has a 1 turn charge time
  • Increased Troll enemy's health/defense a bit
