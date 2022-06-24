1.08 Online_Multiplayer Test Update

1.08 Update Contents:

~ This version add the “TEST” online-multiplayer mode in for the first time, but it doesn’t use a standalone server.

~ Player can create his own game just for 2 people.

~ Gamestick is not available on the online selection interface for now but is normal in gameplay. You can send chat message to other players so keyboard is still useful.

~ The Battle_Score is only local just for reference.

~ The Battle is different from that play on local machine, it has been adjusted.