剑决 update for 24 June 2022

1.08 Online_Multiplayer Test Update

Build 9004445 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.08 Update Contents:

~ This version add the “TEST” online-multiplayer mode in for the first time, but it doesn’t use a standalone server.
~ Player can create his own game just for 2 people.
~ Gamestick is not available on the online selection interface for now but is normal in gameplay. You can send chat message to other players so keyboard is still useful.
~ The Battle_Score is only local just for reference.
~ The Battle is different from that play on local machine, it has been adjusted.

