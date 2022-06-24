Alpha 2 Released!

Hello All!
Here is the Alpha 2 build. It fixes some issues reported yesterday. So, if you are still experiencing something that we claim to have fixed, then kindly let us know via the forum. We haven't had that many hours to pack this patch.
Also, we've added 5 new languages, but since they are simple machine translated, kindly let us know if you have suggestions or notice weird translation via the forum.
- Added intro skip
- Crystals are dropped immediately upon monster's death
- Game will now calculate scores and save rewards if player exits game before death/win
- Reduced crystal treble sound and lowered the threshold for sound overlap
- Fixed Controller moving twice if RT/LT are pressed together at upgrade selection.
- Fixed text not found for Orbital Striker Evolution
- Increased missile launcher damage
- Added big screen mode to options to increase UI for TVs or very small monitors (eg. laptops)
- Fixed boss not spawning
- Fixed game mech not shooting/moving and getting stuck
- Added Simplified Chinese Translation
- Added Turkish Translation
- Added Dutch Translation
- Added Polish Translation
- Added Portuguese Translation
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update