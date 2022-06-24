Alpha 2 Released!

Hello All!

Here is the Alpha 2 build. It fixes some issues reported yesterday. So, if you are still experiencing something that we claim to have fixed, then kindly let us know via the forum. We haven't had that many hours to pack this patch.

Also, we've added 5 new languages, but since they are simple machine translated, kindly let us know if you have suggestions or notice weird translation via the forum.

Added intro skip

Crystals are dropped immediately upon monster's death

Game will now calculate scores and save rewards if player exits game before death/win

Reduced crystal treble sound and lowered the threshold for sound overlap

Fixed Controller moving twice if RT/LT are pressed together at upgrade selection.

Fixed text not found for Orbital Striker Evolution

Increased missile launcher damage

Added big screen mode to options to increase UI for TVs or very small monitors (eg. laptops)

Fixed boss not spawning

Fixed game mech not shooting/moving and getting stuck

Added Simplified Chinese Translation

Added Turkish Translation

Added Dutch Translation

Added Polish Translation

Added Portuguese Translation

Enjoy!