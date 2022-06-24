Add a larger group of Gothic style building modules, and you can go to DIY's own castle. It is thought that this group of modules is twice as large as the normal modules, so it can only be built between modules.
Infinite Home update for 24 June 2022
Add Gothic construction module
Patchnotes via Steam Community
