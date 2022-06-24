 Skip to content

Infinite Home update for 24 June 2022

Add Gothic construction module

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Add a larger group of Gothic style building modules, and you can go to DIY's own castle. It is thought that this group of modules is twice as large as the normal modules, so it can only be built between modules.

