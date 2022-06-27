Matched Play Beta 4 - Update 342 Released

Changelog

Tweaks / Improvements

All status effects are now clearly marked as buffs/debuffs.

Re-added the Railgun Exo’s target outline HUD effect on all Aliens and resolved the performance issues when looking at something far beyond the effect’s maximum range. (Thanks Axtel!)

The Observatory’s scanned Status Effect icon will always show for Aliens within range, regardless of HUD detail settings. (Similar to the Parasite status effect icon for Marines.)

Matched Play Changes

Lobbies now robustly handle users leaving and joining after the lobby has reached 12/12 players. Lobbies will correctly roll-back the lobby state as long as the lobby has not reached the Planning Phase.

New and improved shuffle algorithm which ensures Friends Groups will stay together and evenly balance teams around them.

You should now be able to reconnect to an in-progress match after crashing, unless steam has gone offline or the lobby no longer exists.

Penalties are temporarily removed until they can be administered in a more fair and accurate way in a future update.

New Private Lobby feature where only those whom you invite can play in your match! Note that Matched Play rewards are disabled for this mode.

New Friends Group feature where you can invite up to 2 other friends before joining a public lobby, to end up on the same team! There is a maximum of two friend groups per public lobby, and one group per Team.

Matched Play Fixes

Fixed known cases where player names and avatars would not show up in the Planning Phase screen. All players on the same team should now be visible to team-members after a short delay.

Fixed known cases where a lobby would fail to spin up a server due to lobby authentication issues.

Fixed known cases of users being assigned to Team 0 and thus kicked from the match.

Fixed the lobby status UI (waiting for commanders) not updating properly in some scenarios.

Fixed some instances where a client could get into a desynchronized state with the lobby UI.

Fixed users who volunteered to command not being able to see their voted maps during the map voting stage.

Fixed users not being able to see the Map Vote button after a lobby was rolled back to Waiting for Players.

Fixed the volunteer to command button showing up after a map vote.

Fixed a case where Waiting For Commanders timer could get stuck at 0 without progressing the lobby.

Fixed an issue where players who left during the Map Vote stage would still appear to be in the lobby if the Map Vote screen was open when they left.

Fixed several issues with player names and avatars being in an incorrect state in the Lobby screen after multiple players left/joined.

Fixed ability to join a match that just completed using steam friends.

Fixed ability to join a lobby that had progressed to or beyond the Planning Phase (the user would be kicked from the server when they joined).

Fixed inconsistent behaviors with in game lobby invites and steam friends invites.

Fixed numerous script errors and other scenarios that would break a lobby.