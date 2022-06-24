 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 24 June 2022

Dota 2 Short Film Contest (ClientVersion 5341)

We're happy to announce that submissions are now open for this year's Dota 2 Short Film Contest. Filmmakers have until 3:00pm PDT on September 4, 2022 to submit their short film creations of 90 seconds or less to the Dota 2 Steam Workshop to be eligible for consideration.

Dota fans around the world are invited to visit the Workshop to discuss and vote on their favorites to help us select the best entries to be showcased as part of The International 2022 broadcast. Upon review of the Workshop ratings and discussions, Valve will nominate the top entries to be featured in the Dota client for a final voting process by the community to determine the winners.

Each finalist that reaches the top ten will be guaranteed to win $500, and the top three selections will score prizes of $25,000, $10,000, and $5,000 in recognition of their contributions to the Dota community.

Check out the Dota 2 Short Film Contest site for more information and guidelines on the submission process. And be sure to stop by the Workshop page regularly to help review the submissions you would like to see showcased at The International 2022, live from Singapore in October.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Czech, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Korean, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Thai, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, Bulgarian, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Japanese, Spanish - Latin America, Polish, Romanian, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, and Turkish

Changed files in this update

