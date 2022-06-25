Patch 0.1.68411



Hey all! 👋 We have a small update going out today with some bug fixes ♥

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Teen Tutorial would not end after hitting the monster with a weapon.

Fixed an issue where WART's Echolocation mutation Detect was not changing the afterimage color for armed Teens.

Fixed an issue where stickers and emotes assigned on the customization screen would sometimes not appear in the same position in-game.

Fixed an issue where the monster capturing the Super Rift would prevent teen weapons from functioning for a period after Disrupted status ends.

Fixed an issue where the Vice Grip perk would be used up if you were knocked down after a weapon was fully depleted.

There were also some missing patch notes from the previous patch!

Some of the railings on the Facility map were raised to provide better cover for the monster.

Fixed vault points and railings on the Hotel map which could cause a teen to get stuck from certain positions.

The Werewolf Berserk mutation Nightmare now increases Berserk duration by 35% (down from 40%)

The Doll Master Aggressive Teleport mutation when activated now sets the cooldown to 12 seconds (down from 13 seconds)

Commonly reported issues and troubleshooting

Low FPS (Frames Per Second)

Anyone who's experiencing lower framerate, please check your in-game settings:

Video > Rendering Mode.

In the last patch, the default 'Rendering Mode' setting in the Video settings was set to DirectX 11. This new default may have overridden your previous rendering mode setting. If you have a more modern, powerful rig, you may want to change your rendering mode to DirectX 12. Alternatively, if your PC hardware is older, switching the Rendering Mode option to DX11 may improve your framerate.

Unable to login/get passed the splash screen

There are two potential solutions to this!