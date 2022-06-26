Update #52 -- Alternative Artwork Packs!

Hello everyone!

Today's update sees something I’m really excited to finally share with you all -- the new Alternative Artwork system!

Amongst a handful of bug fixes as well, from today you’ll be able to find a new kind of Unlock under the Unlocks screen -- Alternative Artwork packs!

The artist in me is really excited for this update :) I have a number of very talented artists working right now on new packs in a variety of different styles, so this really is just the beginning! However, there is some great stuff already in there.

This system also continues my precedent to have no meta progression in Vault of the Void. Everything in Vault will always be cosmetic unlocks, including card backs, battlefields, alternative artwork and perhaps even alternative monster artwork in the future! It was a decision I had to make at the very start when it came to Vault and its unlock/progression -- and this is the way I decided to take things. So hopefully I can deliver some great content in this regard -- let me know if you have any ideas for more cosmetic unlocks!

A huge shout out to Joi Rudin, who is a long time Vault player who reached out right from the start to get involved with an Alt Artwork pack! Their pack is now available to buy with your hard earned Void Points -- check out Twisted Reality now in game!

Also, as promised, our friendly Treasure Goblin pack is now in game! As many of you know, the Treasure Goblin pack started as a thank you to the Community for reaching 1000 reviews! Since then however, the counter had to be taken down from the game. I still wanted to show my appreciation however, and so for the next 2 weeks, I’ll have the Treasure Goblin Affliction Pack in game for 0 Void Points. After that time, it will remain unlockable, however will be back up to its regular costing of 200,000 Void Points.

For those who don’t own Vault of the Void yet - - just a very quick disclaimer to let you know that Void Points aren’t a paid microtransaction currency! It’s just a progression currency earned in game by playing runs! Don’t fear -- still no microtransactions here!!

The other thing to note is that the Community Reward for 750 Reviews, which was the alternative Hidden Blade artwork, has been moved outside of being a Code unlock to being available all the time, at the cost of 0 Void Points. I also painted up a Silent Shiv to add to that pack!

A huge thank you to all the artists involved, and of course my amazing animator Sanjeev for his incredible skill bringing the Treasure Goblin to life! Much, much more to come with this system -- I hope you all enjoy it as much as I’ve enjoyed getting it put together!

If you're an artist and are interested in working together to make an Alternative Artwork pack of your own, please reach out to me and lets chat!

[spidernestgames@gmail.com](mailto:spidernestgames@gmail.com)

Next on the list will be the Daughter of the Void balance pass, and a special announcement regarding 1.0!

Thanks everyone -- take care!