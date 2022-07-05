Gadgeteer Releases Free Update To Bring Music to Rube Goldberg Machines

The 23 new gadgets allow players to build musical Rube Goldberg machines. We're calling these gadgets 'Musical Gadgets' and they include:

Metronome

Xylophone (8 pieces)

Bass, Snare, and Bongo Drums

Cymbal

Tambourine

Triangle

Maraca

Gong

Horn

Decorative musical symbols

Cowbell

Rubber Chicken





“Cowbell? Rubber Chicken? I thought you said this update was about creating music!” These two gadgets were inspired by this Saturday Night Live sketch: https://youtu.be/cVsQLlk-T0s and this beautiful symphony: https://youtu.be/lN3QQ0MX94U.

In addition to releasing new gadgets, we've also built a new environment! We're calling this environment the 'Study' and it's purposely designed to offer a building canvas that’s different from the ‘Apartment’ environment. The 'Study' environment offers better support for the building of musical machines with taller ceilings and differently sloped surfaces. It's available in the Sandbox mode.

This FREE update is available to all owners of Gadgeteer. It is available right now on the Oculus Store and Steam with support for other VR headsets coming in the weeks that follow.