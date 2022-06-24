Patch 1.4.3

Hello!

Ended up being pretty busy today, so I'm going to be approaching the stats menu tomorrow. Expect 1.4.4 then to help clarify on things regarding that.

For today, it seems the patch for yesterday really messed up enemy AI, so this fixes that as well as some more community suggestions.

Anyway, here's the list:

Changes tagged with <COMMUNITY> were suggestions from you, the players, in the Discussion board, in YouTube videos, in Twitch streams, or in the Discord. Thanks!

<COMMUNITY> Pet Movement Speed remains tied with the Player's Movement Speed, however it now has a minimum speed in which it can go. No more instances of Pets running in place because you chose to run -100% Player Speed as a map modifier.

<COMMUNITY> Map Modifiers are now saved between runs (also when reloading the game).

Fixed issue where new Pet AI was also being applied to enemies, resulting in weird behavior.

Rewrote Pet AI once again. I could not get the Raccoon stuck no matter how hard I tried, so I'm hoping this fixes it for real.

As usual, thank you everyone for your continued support and patience, especially when it comes to bugs.

Stay awesome!