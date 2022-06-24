New Content Update

Hello Alien Removers,

Starting off we'd like to thank you for the amazing reception that the game has gotten since we launched. It's been great to see everyone enjoying the game.

Anyhow to the matter at hand, as some of you may have noticed our ending was rather sudden. But do not worry, we have a more ''challenging'' ending to the game included in this patch!

Aside from the ending we have been closely listening all of you and have been working in the past week on making improvements and bug fixes that should make your future playthroughs and Bonewald runs even more enjoyable!

For the details make sure to check out the patch notes below:



New and Improved:

The Crusher Boss Encounter

At the end of the game your skills will be put to a final test as you'll encounter The Crusher, a massive monster at the very heart of the facility's infestation.

Improved Movement Feel

Movement improvements on Mantling, Wallrunning and Air Control.

Performance Improvements

Improved performance resulting in higher framerate in previously known bottleneck areas as well as better overall frames per second.

Key Rebinding

You are now able to rebind your keys in the settings menu.

Speedrunning HUD with In-game splits.

In the settings you can now enable a Speedrunning HUD overlay, including in-game splits to help you on your speedrun conquests.

Easy Mode

We have implemented an Easy Mode for those that might struggle with the difficulty. Enabling Easy Mode decreases damage taken and makes parkour easier but prevents earning achievements.

Additional accessibility settings: Colourblind filters Haptic Controller Feedback Subtitle Settings Hud Visibility



Issues fixed:

Fixed broken achievements (Sunny-Side-Up, Acrobatics)

Fixed god-spot in Tower Level

Fixed player not being able to back-track when loaded into Silo Level

Fixed Movable Platforms being disabled when jumped upon

Fixed unintended kill-plane in first room of Tower Level

Known Issues:

AR Weapon not added to loadout when using Level Select to load into levels past Gun Range.

AR Weapon not able to be shot after specific combination of inputs (fixed when swapping away and back to AR Weapon)

After cutscenes a very rare bug can occur where the camera is misplaced, needing the game to be restarted.

Make sure to join our Discord server to chat with people, share clips and speedruns, and receive our latest announcements!