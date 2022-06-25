Launch Day!

Thank you everyone for purchasing "The Cruel Dreamer Marchosias", I hope you enjoy playing the game and get the chance to experience everything within the game.

A few things to note about the game:

Right now the game does not allow the player to continue their saved progress if you exit out of the game and close the program. That being said, you are able to go to the main menu at any point throughout the game and using the main menu "Continue" button, you will go to your current saved progress but at the start of the level.

The issue of not being able to continue your saved progress by closing down the game is being worked on, and will be added to the game in a future update.

Saving takes place at the start of each level when the save icon appears, but if you do return to main menu at any point in the saved level, you will still continue at the start of the level regardless of progress in said level.

If you are looking to exit the game, the current exit game button in main menu and pause menu is referred to as "Sleep and Forget" which when pressed will close down the game.

Thank you for your understanding and I really appreciate it. Thank you for playing the game, and I hope you have fun. The game is under 2 hours a playthrough depending on actions done within the game.