 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pure Rock Crawling update for 24 June 2022

MANUAL, AUTOMATIC, AUTOREVERSE

Share · View all patches · Build 9003952 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi ! I hope you are all doing great ! This update finally brings option to choose transmission type.

The goal of this game is to bring as much realism as possible. Previous iteration of transmission was far from perfect. That's why I reworked whole system. Now you have the ability to choose different transmission types:

  • manual with working clutch
  • automatic
  • automatic with auto reverse

The goal is to make game fun for everyone. If you have access to wheel setup with h-shifter, manual transmission could be a lot of fun to check out. For everyone used to driving with automatic gearbox, you can also use your h-shifter or buttons on the steering wheel. And for everyone wanting more arcade style auto reverse functionality - that's now an option too.

I hope you will all find what works best for you.

Alongside this, couple of bug fixes and improvements:

  • fixed bug not allowing player to spawn on old maps
  • improved engine drag
  • fixed in-game customization not working
  • fixed bug that caused wheel input to be lost when opening customization menu in game
  • improved brakes - should fix wandering wheels when diff lock is engaged

Have fun ! Cheers !

Changed files in this update

Pure Rock Crawling Content Depot 824721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link