Update - Thanks for your feedback!

Share · View all patches · Build 9003911 · Last edited 24 June 2022 – 23:52:07 UTC by Wendy

We got amazing feedback from you!

This update implements some UI improvements: more informative/friendly messages in the Multiplayer Options screen, Multiplayer Lobby and Memory Game.

Also fixes a bug that prevented Sana from picking her card under certain conditions, freezing the match.

And some minor visual bugs.

I hope you continue to enjoy the game.

We are a small studio, there are still few people playing the game.

If you liked it, share it! Tell your friends about it and invite them to online matches!

The more people playing, the more fun it will be!

We intend to keep improving the game, so please keep posting your comments on the Community Forum.

We are also on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook!

To keep up-to-date with our new releases, follow our Steam developer's page:

https://store.steampowered.com/developer/menssana