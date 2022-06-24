Ghost Exile update 1.0.9.0

Hello hunters! In this update, we have prepared a lot of innovations and fixes for you.

This update will open for you all the horrors of the otherworld, you will be able to plunge into the world of shadows controlled by a terrible entity, but we are sure you will be able to cope with it.

Updating the ritual

We know that you are tired of the constant "close" and have added many innovations to the ritual that will not only diversify your gameplay, but also give you a deeper dive into the otherworld. The ritual is now divided into two phases.

The main part of the ritual remains the same, you still need to read the Holy Scriptures to get rid of the ghost. The second part will be the veneration of a part of the ghost's soul that has not yet been defiled by hatred.

The ritual has become more atmospheric

New sounds of the environment during the ritual

The sound of blowing out candles

Sound effects of seals

Redesigned images of seals

Increased the size of seals

New Seal Rendering shader

A new event during the ritual

During the ritual, at the difficulty levels "Experienced" and "Madman", there is a chance that a portal to the world of shadows will open.

In the world of shadows, players need to spend a piece of the ghost's soul before the ritual seal.

Be careful, the souls imprisoned there who serve the ancient dark essence wander through the world of shadows. Shadows immediately inform their mistress of your location if you get too close to them.





Updating portal mechanics

Closing portals has become more interactive now you need to approach the portal and say "close" only once, then the portal will connect with you and over time will begin to decrease.

During the closing of the portal, an event may begin, be careful!

Be careful, after the portal contacts you, you cannot leave it until it closes!

Honoring a piece of the soul

A new mandatory part of the ritual was the veneration of a piece of the ghost's good soul.

When a message appears in the ritual book about the need to honor the deceased, players need to find a room in the house suitable for the ritual of veneration. The directional microphone, which has been completely redesigned in this update, will help you with this.

With the help of a directional microphone, players need to find a sound source that emits a bright part of the soul. Follow the sound power scale to determine the direction. If you are close enough to the source, a mark with the exact location will appear on the scanner field.

After finding the right room, you must draw a special seal for the ritual of worship and place a bowl of incense on it. Only then will you be able to continue the banishment ritual.

New seals

The game has two new seals that will help you during the hunt.

The Ashukut seal is a seal that is used during the ritual to honor a good part of the soul.

The Dzhar'uerak seal is a trap seal, if it gets into it, the ghost will get stuck in it for a while.

Directional microphone

The mechanics of the directional microphone have been completely redesigned. Now it is an obligatory part of the ritual and serves as a tool for finding a room of worship. The display has become more informative, it has a radial field where the sound source is marked, which emits a piece of the soul and a scale of sound power.

The Labyrinth of Death

Now the ghost will not leave you even after your death, he will test you in the labyrinth of death. Players need to go through the maze and find the right door to be able to help their still-alive companions.

Terrifying corridors where a ghost will follow you on your heels and arrange all sorts of traps for you and confusing you with false doors.

If the ghost overtakes you, it will begin to absorb the remnants of your soul. Fight it, but keep in mind you can only fight back against the ghost three times then it will devour you!





After a successful escape, you will return to the house where you died and will be able to help your friends expel the otherworldly entity. This will help you with the abilities that you will acquire after death:

Knocking is the ability to make a knocking sound anywhere in the house. Help your friends find the way by sound!

Throwing objects - You can throw some objects in the house. Pay attention to yourself or scare your friends when they least expect it!

EMF field - the ability to create a strong EMF field anywhere in the house that can slow down a ghost while hunting. Help your comrades not to share your fate!

You will also receive an additional percentage of insurance if you get out of the maze of death.

Remakes of old maps

Tremont now it is not the only map that has undergone changes both visual and structural.

House on Woodward Ave.





House on Southwest Blvd.





New items

Three new items will now help you determine the type of ghost and expel it.

Incense bowl

It is necessary for the phase of the ritual with the veneration of a good part of the soul. It also serves to restore sanity - install the bowl anywhere in the house and light it with a lighter, this will restore some of the sanity to everyone who is in range.

Wall thermometer

Tired of walking around the rooms in search of a negative temperature? Install a wall thermometer on the wall in any room and you can look for other clues. The device will inform you with an audible signal that a negative temperature has been noticed in the room.

Seal Eraser

If you have installed the wrong seal or in the wrong place, use the seal eraser and you can apply a new one!

Updating labels

Now consumable items such as spray paint, salt, pills, etc. have a creator. "Ghost company" is developing equipment for ghost hunting, let's thank them for it!

Dynamic environment

At the moment we are working on a new mechanic that will add atmosphere to your gaming sessions. On some maps there are variations of the environment that will give you the opportunity to imagine what was happening in this house before you came.





Other

Fixed a bug where steam from the mouth appeared even if there was a positive temperature in the room

Fixed a bug with the desynchronization of indicators on the activity monitor

Now the incense and crosses used will not be taken into account during the ritual with the condition

Fixed a bug where a haze and a light remained after the ghost was expelled

Added a confirmation window when pressing the exit button during the match

Slowing down the player's movement on the stairs now depends on the difficulty level 40, 50, 60%

Increased running duration by 10%

All items that were available from level 3 are now available from level 2

Reduced the volume of the car alarm

The interval between hunts now depends on the difficulty level of 15-30, 12-20, 8-17 seconds

Now the ghost has a reduced chance to hear your footsteps if you are not running or are in a squat

Fixed a bug where the brightness on the contrary decreased after the expulsion of the ghost

Future plans

In future updates, you will get to know the cursed school.

Few managed to get out of there alive. School corridors are blocked or blocked, doors are barricaded or closed, you and your friends will have to find another way to fully explore this hellish place.

The dressing room will open soon!

You will finally be able to transform your character by making it unique and memorable.

What happens if you lose your diary?

It will be very unpleasant because there is a lot of information collected by you over the years. It's good that you keep the diary of your old friend and partner.