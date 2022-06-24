Battle Bands Surf Rock Hotfix!!

Some good bugs to fix and changes to make that we wanted to address before we dug in farther on the next patch!

The Changes:

"Beach Bot" alpha fixed

Misuse of "to" in boardwalk moment fixed

"Mom and Dad" (Common) weights adjusted to be higher priority until very late in a match

"Catchy Chorus" (Drums) now has upgrades

"Nice Note From Mom" (Keys) replaced "Reminder" with "Maintain"

"Brilliant Bridge" (all) no longer prioritized over other starter song sections

Random Upgrades from moments should now apply properly

Gear descriptions should now display number of uses in store

"Big Ol' Duffle" now should have functioning description

Defeat outro for "Sirens Call" no longer uses "Real Good Boys" text

Fixed "Sirens Call" sounds on win and loss.

Thanks so much for playing and all the incredible feedback, keep it coming!