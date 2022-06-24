 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DownTheDead update for 24 June 2022

Update v0.16.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9003428 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.16.0

● Fixed problem with Level 3

● Added Some Optmizations to level 3

● Added some edits to the starting cutscene

● We are going to make more work and fixes in the upcoming patches hit us with any problem to solve asap and thanks

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link