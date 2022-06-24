Final Vendetta - Patch 1

Hey everyone!

First of all, thank you for the amazing response to Final Vendetta - we’ve seen so much love for the game everywhere which has been really encouraging for our small team! Naturally there’s been a few bug reports, requests, and some comments about the difficulty in particular. We’re very much old-school gamers ourselves so our games tend to be on the more difficult side - we want our games to be accessible to everyone though so we’ve added a “CASUAL” difficulty setting to cater for those people. You can read about all of the changes below:

"CASUAL" difficulty setting added, allowing you to continue at will. Please use this feature at your own discretion though, as you will of course be able to credit spam your way through the whole game. Recommended for newcomers to the genre or those of you wanting a more relaxed playthrough.

Fixed crash when dying immediately before a boss fight - sorry we didn't spot this in testing!

Nerfed Duke's flaming punch / dash and Miller's tornado punch / dash exploits

Fixed The Gentleman's grab loop - he should now only grab if you're constantly blocking

Removed several of the player weapon anim wind-up frames for snappier attacks

Training is now unlocked by default - you can face any of the enemies / bosses that appear on up to and including the highest level you've reached

Your super bar will now deplete by 25% if you use any of the alt-specials (eg. Claire's fireball)

Stunlocks now massively reduced - groups of enemies will now knock you to the floor instead of stunning you repeatedly, giving you to time to dash out of the recover anim or use your super

Enemies are less aggressive on the easier setting

Rolling barrels removed from the easy difficulty setting in the elevator and manor levels, and now come with a brief warning on the harder settings

Extra lives are now awarded at one million, two million and three million points, but not on Ultra difficulty

Enemies can no longer hit you during the knock-down state

New actions assigned to the triggers and bumpers - left trigger is dash / dodge, right trigger is block, left bumper is back attack / heavy attack and right bumper is your alt-special attack

Fixed Steam Deck issue, so the game should work fine now

Karen and Liu's lunging uppercut has a less harsh hit box now

More starting lives for easy difficulty

Enemies must now be closer vertically to hit you

"How to play" now viewable from the main menu

You can now block and immediately change facing direction and enter the block state upon recovery and being hit

Some minor visual glitches fixed

We felt like these additions and changes would be enough for the first patch but there will of course be more to come, particularly with regards to gameplay refinements. With so many changes however, it’s quite possible that some have had an unforeseen knock-on effect - we’ve tested these changes all week and hopefully everything will be ok, but if you spot anything broken then let us know and we’ll do our best to fix it right away.

Anyway, thank you for the amazing support and we hope you continue to enjoy playing Final Vendetta! And if you’re interested in following us on social media then you can find us here:

https://twitter.com/BitmapBureau

https://www.facebook.com/BitmapBureau

All the best,

The Bitmap Bureau team